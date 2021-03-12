UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal To Reopen Nurseries, Primary Schools On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:30 AM

Portugal to reopen nurseries, primary schools on Monday

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Portugal will reopen nurseries and Primary schools on Monday as part of a phased plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions, the prime minister said.

Re-openings "must be gradual, cautious", said Prime Minister Antonio Costa as he spoke of the plans on Thursday to ease the lockdown in place since mid-January.

Portugal suffered the worst rate of coronavirus infections in the world in January apart from microstates, but has since seen a sharp drop in the number of new cases.

Some businesses considered non-essential such as bookstores and hair salons will also reopen Monday as will libraries.

Secondary schools, outdoor seating for cafes and restaurants and monuments and museums will follow two weeks later.

High schools, universities, theatres and indoor dining limited to four people per table will reopen in mid-April.

Large events with certain restrictions will be permitted from May 3.

"Today we are clearly under the alert threshold," Costa said, stressing however that the plan would be "re-evaluated every 15 days." Other aspects such as home working and limitations on travel between cities will remain in place for now.

The arrival of the more contagious British variant of the virus helped bring about the surge in cases in January in the country of 10 million people.

It had led to numerous hospitals being overwhelmed, particularly in the Lisbon region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Alert Lisbon Portugal January May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

7 hours ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

8 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

8 hours ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

8 hours ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

8 hours ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.