Portugal To Send Military Equipment To Ukraine

Published February 27, 2022

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Portugal is to send military equipment to Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Sunday, joining other Western nations in dispatching help to the eastern European country under Russian attack.

Lisbon is to dispatch "vests, helmets, night-vision goggles, grenades and ammunition of various calibres", the ministry said in a statement in the early hours on Twitter.

"Portugal supports Ukraine, which is defending itself against an unjustified, illegal and unacceptable invasion," Defence Minister Joao Cravinho said in another tweet.

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva on Saturday told CNN Portugal that was "totally open" to welcoming "thousands of Ukrainians" forced to flee their country.

He also said Lisbon had suspended the review of Russia applications for so-called "golden visas", residency permits given to wealthy foreign investors.

