Portugal-Ukraine Flight Forced To Land In Moldova

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :A flight from Madeira, Portugal, to Kyiv was barred from entering Ukraine on Sunday because of the crisis with Russia and forced to land in Moldova, its operator said.

Ukraine's low-cost carrier SkyUp said the flight's permission to cross into Ukraine was removed at the last minute by the plane's Irish leasing company.

"Despite the airline's best efforts and the Ukrainian government's readiness to speak to the leasing company, the plane's owner categorically denied (permission to enter Ukraine) once the plane was already on its way," SkyUp said a statement.

SkyUp said it was trying to arrange a transfer for the flight's 175 passengers from the Moldovan capital Chisinau to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said it was helping arrange buses for the diverted passengers.

The incident occurred a day after Dutch carrier KLM suspended flights into Ukraine until further notice due to mounting fears that Russia was preparing an invasion of the former Soviet state.

A growing group of European and other nations are urging their citizens to leave Ukraine.

The US embassy in Kyiv on Saturday ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff.

Industry analysts believe other international airlines may also ban flights into Ukraine soon because of the growing cost to travel insurers.

The international travel industry is still jittery following the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down near a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

