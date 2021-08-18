UrduPoint.com

Portugal Wildfire 'under Control' But Still Burning

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Portugal wildfire 'under control' but still burning

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 600 firefighters on Tuesday managed to bring a blaze under control a day after it broke out in southern Portugal, forcing dozens of people to flee their homes.

The civil protection authority said the still active blaze in the tourist region of Algarve had been brought under control -- although it has already torn through at least 9,000 hectares (22,000 acres) of forests, orchards and brushland.

Portugal is the latest European nation to have faced heatwaves and fierce fires this summer, which climate scientists warn will become increasingly common due to man-made global warming.

The fire started in the municipality of Castro Marim, in the hinterland near the Spanish border, regional civil protection force commander Richard Marques told journalists.

Strong winds pushed it swiftly towards the town of Tavira and Vila Real de Santo Antonio, forcing the evacuation of 81 people from local villages, said the emergency services.

One firefighter was sent to hospital after being burned and two others were treated after inhaling smoke, a spokesperson for civil protection told AFP.

Local media cited eyewitnesses as saying that several farm and residential buildings had been damaged by the fire, but the local authorities are yet to confirm those reports.

As the flames spread through pine forests towards the coast, authorities on Monday closed the motorway that crosses Algarve, although it was reopened Tuesday.

The 600 firefighters on the ground were supported by around 200 vehicles and eight aircraft.

Faced with a heatwave that has lasted since Friday, the government decided on Monday to extend the fire alert already in place by 48 hours.

Memories are still fresh of the horrific fires that killed dozens of people in Portugal in 2017.

In neighbouring Spain, a fire that broke out Saturday in Navalacruz, near the central city of Avila, was reported by authorities to be abating.

Around 1,000 people had to be evacuated from the area over the weekend as the wildfire blazed through around 12,000 hectares of forestry.

A heatwave has gripped Spain since last Wednesday, with temperatures reportedly reaching 47.4 degrees Celsius (117.3 Fahrenheit) in Andalusia on Saturday, a record for Spain if the figures are officially confirmed.

Italy, Greece, Algeria and Turkey have also experienced heatwaves and devastating wildfires this summer, as has Algeria, across the Mediterranean.

Related Topics

Fire Motorway Turkey Vehicles Castro Alert Vila Real Santo Antonio Spain Algeria Portugal Greece Border 2017 Media From Government

Recent Stories

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

5 minutes ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

5 minutes ago
 Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban governmen ..

Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan: Trudeau

5 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Calls on All States to Halt Forc ..

UN Refugee Agency Calls on All States to Halt Forcible Return of Afghan National ..

5 minutes ago
 Pharmacist Faces 120 Years in Jail for Selling COV ..

Pharmacist Faces 120 Years in Jail for Selling COVID-19 Vaccine Cards - US Justi ..

5 minutes ago
 Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four vi ..

Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four victory at Vuelta

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.