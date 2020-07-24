Portugal will welcome fans for F1 return after 24-year absence

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Portugal will return to the Formula One Calendar for the first time since 1996 after it was added to the 2020 schedule Friday -- and it will throw open its doors to spectators.

The Algarve circuit in the south of the country will host the Portimao Grand Prix on October 25.

"There will be spectators," promised Portugal's tourism minister Rita Marques.

"We are working on a number of scenarios depending on the health situation." Portugal returned to the F1 family on Friday after scheduled races in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Imola in Italy and Germany's Nurburgring circuits also came back on board.

Portugal last staged a grand prix 24 years ago at Estoril near Lisbon.

The truncated 2020 season got underway in Austria earlier this month but all races so far have been behind closed doors.