UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Will Welcome Fans For F1 Return After 24-year Absence

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Portugal will welcome fans for F1 return after 24-year absence

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Portugal will return to the Formula One Calendar for the first time since 1996 after it was added to the 2020 schedule Friday -- and it will throw open its doors to spectators.

The Algarve circuit in the south of the country will host the Portimao Grand Prix on October 25.

"There will be spectators," promised Portugal's tourism minister Rita Marques.

"We are working on a number of scenarios depending on the health situation." Portugal returned to the F1 family on Friday after scheduled races in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Imola in Italy and Germany's Nurburgring circuits also came back on board.

Portugal last staged a grand prix 24 years ago at Estoril near Lisbon.

The truncated 2020 season got underway in Austria earlier this month but all races so far have been behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Canada Germany Portimao Lisbon Austria Italy Brazil Portugal United States Mexico October 2020 Family All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

1 minute ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

1 minute ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.