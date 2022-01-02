LISBON, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Portugal registered 30,829 new infections with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours on Friday, a new high since the beginning of the pandemic and bringing the total number of infections to 1,389,646.

There were also 18 more deaths associated with COVID-19, according to figures released by the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

The daily epidemiological bulletin of the DGS registers a reduction in the number of hospitalized people, totaling 1,024 admissions, 145 of which in intensive care units.

The Omicron variant is responsible for 82.9 percent of registered infections in the country, said the country's health authorities. Since Dec. 6, there has been an exponential growth in the proportion of probable cases of the Omicron variant, it added.