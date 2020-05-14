UrduPoint.com
Portugal's Fatima Shrine Holds Celebration Without Pilgrims

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Fatima, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Without the hundreds of thousands of worshippers it welcomes every May 13, the vast esplanade of Portugal's Catholic Fatima shrine was nearly empty for its annual celebration for the first time in its century-long history.

Closed to the public because of the new coronavirus pandemic, only about 30 employees attended the mass on Wednesday in the small town where three poor shepherd children reported visions of the Virgin Mary in 1917.

Last year, 6.3 million people visited the shrine, the country's most renowned pilgrimage site.

"It is possible that many people think this pilgrimage is sad because it is held on closed grounds without the large crowds and the colour of previous years," the local bishop Antonio Marto acknowledged from an altar mounted in the square, in a ceremony streamed online.

In a message read by Marto, Pope Francis -- who visited the shrine in 2017 -- also regretted that the "force of circumstance" had made the pilgrimage to Fatima impossible.

"Today it is only through heart and soul that we are able to make the connection with the Virgin Mary," the pope said.

The town's shopkeepers and hoteliers counted their losses.

In front of his small store, one of the few to have reopened after the country lifted a state of emergency last week, Manuel Moniz bitterly regretted the absence of tourists.

"We don't see anyone and we don't sell anything. I've never seen anything like this," the 72-year-old said.

