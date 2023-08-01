Open Menu

Portugal's GDP Grows 2.3 Pct In Q2

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

LISBON,Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of Portugal grew 2.3 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

In the first quarter, the year-on-year increase in GDP had been 2.5 percent, INE recalls.

The INE explained that the country's imports exceeded its exports particularly in goods and services.

In turn, there was a "positive contribution of domestic demand" and a "less pronounced drop in investment, with private consumption registering a slight slowdown".

