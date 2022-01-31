Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Portugal's Socialist party is projected to win Sunday's early election, exit polls showed, predicting the incumbents will take more votes than in 2019 but may still fall short of an outright majority.

Upstart far-right party Chega saw its support climb to up to 8.0 percent, making it the party with the third most votes, according to the polls for tv stations RTP, TVI and SIC.