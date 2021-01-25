UrduPoint.com
Portuguese Brave Lockdown To Vote In Presidential Poll

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Portuguese brave lockdown to vote in presidential poll

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Portugal voted Sunday despite the country's pandemic lockdown in a presidential election widely expected to see centre-right incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa win another term.

Polls point to a first-round victory for Rebelo de Sousa, a former political commentator turned approachable head of state known for candid moments like queueing at the supermarket in shorts, plunging into the sea to help girls whose canoe had capsized or sharing a meal with homeless people.

But observers have their eye on how a far-right challenger will perform, as well as whether a lockdown-induced plunge in turnout could produce an upset.

Turnout reached 35.4 percent by 1600 GMT, only slightly lower than at the same time five years ago and soothing fears that abstentions might top 70 percent.

Voters queued outside polling stations in the capital Lisbon, being let in one by one under social distancing rules.

"To those who can and who want to vote, overcome your fears", Rebelo de Sousa said after casting his ballot in Celorico de Basto, his stronghold in the northern region of Minho.

Arriving at a Lisbon school to cast his vote, Luis Araujo told AFP that "even if it's important to come and vote, there's not much sense coming out and gathering with thousands of people while we're locked down".

