Portuguese Football League Returns After Coronavirus Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Portuguese football league returns after coronavirus lockdown

Lisbon, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Portuguese Primeira Liga became the second top European football league to return on Wednesday following the coronavirus lockdown as Portimonense beat Gil Vicente.

Lucas' goal early in the second half secured a 1-0 win for second-bottom Portimonense to boost their survival hopes.

League leaders Porto visit Famalicao later on Wednesday.

The German Bundesliga restarted in mid-May, while Spain's La Liga, the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A are all scheduled to resume later this month.

However, Ligue 1 in France and the Dutch Eredivisie both saw their seasons ended early.

The restart in Portugal has been overshadowed by bickering between clubs.

Health authorities called for games to be staged "in the fewest number of stadiums possible". Ultimately, 16 of the 18 top-flight clubs will play at their home ground.

Maritimo are blocking the league's proposal to allow five substitutions -- up from the standard three -- to ease the physical strain on players.

Some clubs, including Lisbon giants Benfica, are also upset about the decision to air matches on free-to-air television.

