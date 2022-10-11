UrduPoint.com

Portuguese Gov't Proposes 2023 Budget To Fight "adverse Scenarios"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Portuguese gov't proposes 2023 budget to fight "adverse scenarios"

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Portuguese government on Monday proposed its 2023 budget to counter the "most adverse" scenarios of the global financial crisis.

The budget, which will be discussed in parliament on Oct. 26-27 with the final vote on Nov. 25, aims to protect income, promote investment, ensure sound accounts, and reduce the budget deficit and public debt.

Delivered by Finance Minister Fernando Medina, the proposal has five priorities: The first is to reinforce income, as the government expects to add in 2023 around 3.73 billion Euros (3.63 billion U.

S. Dollars) in income, pensions, social benefits as well as youth and birth support with tax reduction.

The second is to mitigate price and interest rises, including limiting the increase in rents and freezing public transport prices. Thirdly, the government plans to invest 2.1 billion euros (2.04 billion dollars) to accelerate energy and climate transition.

The fourth involves investment and innovation to stimulate capitalization and tax relief. The fifth priority is to strengthen fiscal credibility with an aim to reduce public debt to 110.8 percent of GDP in 2023.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Budget Medina Price Government Billion

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

2 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

2 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.