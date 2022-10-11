(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Portuguese government on Monday proposed its 2023 budget to counter the "most adverse" scenarios of the global financial crisis.

The budget, which will be discussed in parliament on Oct. 26-27 with the final vote on Nov. 25, aims to protect income, promote investment, ensure sound accounts, and reduce the budget deficit and public debt.

Delivered by Finance Minister Fernando Medina, the proposal has five priorities: The first is to reinforce income, as the government expects to add in 2023 around 3.73 billion Euros (3.63 billion U.

S. Dollars) in income, pensions, social benefits as well as youth and birth support with tax reduction.

The second is to mitigate price and interest rises, including limiting the increase in rents and freezing public transport prices. Thirdly, the government plans to invest 2.1 billion euros (2.04 billion dollars) to accelerate energy and climate transition.

The fourth involves investment and innovation to stimulate capitalization and tax relief. The fifth priority is to strengthen fiscal credibility with an aim to reduce public debt to 110.8 percent of GDP in 2023.