UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portuguese Petrol Stations Run Dry Ahead Of Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Portuguese petrol stations run dry ahead of strike

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Many Portuguese petrol stations were sold out Sunday after drivers rushed to fill up before a strike by fuel-tanker drivers kicks off at the height of the summer holidays.

"Empty" signs hung on pumps in Lisbon and elsewhere across the country a few hours before the strike was to begin at midnight (2200 GMT).

"There was enormous anticipation" by car owners, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said, noting that sales had almost doubled in recent days.

An internet site that compiles reports from drivers, https://janaodaparaabastecer.vost.pt, said that almost 15 percent of the country's 3,000-plus stations were partially or fully sold out.

The open-ended strike appeared certain after an ultimate meeting of unions on Saturday failed to satisfy truck drivers' demands for a pay raise.

They staged a four-day strike in April, shortly before Easter weekend, that also caused significant fuel shortages.

The truck drivers, led by a union founded in November 2018, suspended that movement after receiving the wage increase they demanded of at least 1,400 Euros ($1,580).

But they are now asking employers to give them new increases in 2021 and 2022.

The government has declared an "energy crisis" which allows it to ration fuel -- to 25 litres (6.6 US gallons) for car owners and 100 litres for trucks.

It has also decreed that tanker drivers will have to deliver a minimum of 50 percent of their normal shipments.

Airports are another priority for fuel deliveries, and around 500 soldiers and paramilitary police could be called upon to drive tanker trucks if the minimum level of deliveries is not adhered to.

Costa did not rule out requisitioning drivers if the situation called for it, while warning that even if the minimum level of service was provided "the strike is going to affect consumers deeply."

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister Internet Police Energy Crisis Holidays Car Lisbon SITE April November Sunday 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

41 minutes ago

Germany plans to ban plastic bags

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Chad on Indep ..

3 hours ago

Strong earthquake hits north Philippines

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed exchange Ei ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.