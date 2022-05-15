HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) --:The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Saturday that there may be hidden cases of COVID-19 in the premises of some areas in the city as the virus has recently been detected in their sewage samples.

In order to help identify infected persons, about 135,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers, and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results of COVID-19 showing relatively high viral loads, it said.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

To combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department have been collecting sewage samples in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing.