London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Eddie Howe will miss what should have been his first match as Newcastle United manager, against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, after testing positive for Covid-19.

"I'm very disappointed that I won't be there with you all at St James' Park tomorrow, but it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate," Howe told Newcastle's website on Friday.