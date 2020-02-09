UrduPoint.com
Possibility Of Indo-Pak War On Kashmir Can Not Be Ruled Out: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Possibility of Indo-Pak war on Kashmir can not be ruled out: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) , Feb 09 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Sunday that Kashmir was a nuclear flash-point in South Asia and the possibility of war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir could not be ruled out.

He was talking to the delegation of newly elected office bearers of District Bar Association Rawalpindi and High Court Bar Association that called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in Federal capital on Sunday, an AJK government official statement released to the media Sunday night said.

The AJK prime minister stressed the need for immediate increase of military power to foil the expansionist and nefarious designs of India. "No diplomacy can survive without power and the Pakistan is only country capable to stop India from its expansionist motives in the region", he added.

He said RSS ideology was working behind the satanic brain of Indian Prime Minister Narrindera Modi. "We are fully aware of the challenges being faced by our beloved country but it is imperative to enhance the military power of the country", the premier asserted.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said India despite all its efforts miserably failed to buy the loyalties of the Kashmiris. "It is high time for us to do whatever we can for our brethren who are the victims of worst state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)", he added.

The AJK prime minister said Kashmiris were rendering matchless sacrifices for the freedom of their motherland.

He urged lawyers to play their effective role highlighting the right to self determination movement of the people of IOJK. "Lawyers fraternity must feel proud to be in the same profession which was the profession of the founders of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal", he added.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider expressed the hope that time was not so far when the people of IOJK would see the dawn of freedom of their motherland.

On this occasion, the newly elected office bearers of the District and High Court Bars Associations invited Prime Minister to address their respective bars. Raja Farooq Haider Khan accepted their invitation.

