Possibility of 'no deal' Brexit very real: French foreign minister

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tuesday that the possibility of the EU and Britain not reaching a deal in their Brexit negotiations was "very real".

"As things currently stand, the hypothesis of a 'no deal' is a very real one, and also one that is unfortunately very likely today," Le Drian told the foreign affairs committee of the National Assembly.