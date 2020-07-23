UrduPoint.com
Post-Brexit Trade Agreement At This Point 'unlikely': EU's Barnier

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Post-Brexit trade agreement at this point 'unlikely': EU's Barnier

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union currently looks doubtful, Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday, as the latest round of talks ended.

"By its current refusal to commit to conditions to open and fair competition, and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes the trade agreement at this point unlikely," he said.

