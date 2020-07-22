Post-COVID care unit helps hard-hit patients in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Her voice temporarily silenced by a nearly three-month battle with COVID-19, Elenice da Silva "talks" by mouthing her words in a Brazilian care unit created to help hard-hit patients recover their health and their lives.

"I'm doing great," the 63-year-old tells her physical therapists with her lips in the post-coronavirus treatment center at the Pedro Ernesto University Hospital (HUPE) in Rio de Janeiro.

The unit was created to help patients like her, who have overcome severe cases of COVID-19 but now need further specialized care to deal with the after-effects.

That is the case for a surging number of people in Brazil, the country hit second-hardest by the pandemic, after the United States, with nearly 2.2 million infections.

More than 80,000 people have died of the virus in the South American country, according to official figures.