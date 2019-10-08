UrduPoint.com
Post-scandal Academy To Award Two Nobel Literature Prizes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:00 AM

Post-scandal Academy to award two Nobel Literature Prizes

Stockholm, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Swedish Academy will crown two Nobel literature laureates this year, making up for lost time after it skipped last year's prize over a sexual harassment scandal.

Experts say the academy will seek to avoid ruffling any feathers with this year's choice of laureates as it seeks to move on from the scandal that saw the husband of one of its members jailed for rape.

Some Names creating a buzz ahead of this year's literature prize are Canadian poet Anne Carson, Kenyan writer Ngugi Wa Thiong'o and French Guadeloupean Maryse Conde, according to betting sites such as Unibet.

Stockholm's literary circles have also speculated about Romanian poet and novelist Mircea Cartarescu and Polish writer and activist Olga Tokarczuk.

The Swedish Academy, which dates back to 1786, is at pains to repair its reputation after the scandal exposed scheming, conflicts of interest, harassment and a culture of silence among its 18 members, long esteemed as the country's guardians of culture.

The revelations shook Sweden, a Lutheran nation that prides itself on transparency and consensual democracy, and is intolerant of inequality.

Left in tatters by the debacle, the Academy, tasked with selecting the Nobel Literature laureate, postponed the 2018 prize until this year -- the first such delay in 70 years.

