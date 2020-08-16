UrduPoint.com
Postal Slowdown Sparks Claims Of Plot To Undermine US Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

Postal slowdown sparks claims of plot to undermine US vote

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump.

Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money even as changes there have caused widespread delays in delivering letters and packages.

"They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump told Fox news on Thursday, calling the money "fraudulent." "But if they don't get those... that means you can't have universal mail-in voting." On Saturday, Trump continued his assault on mail-in voting by telling reporters it would be a "catastrophe" and retweeting articles and comments alleging fraud.

The Democratic opposition has sharply condemned Trump's statements, with some lawmakers claiming that the president is plotting to snarl the post office to undermine voting, create uncertainty and win a second term.

"Pure Trump. He doesn't want an election," said Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, tweeted: "We cannot let Donald Trump destroy the United States Postal Service." Trump, asked by a reporter Saturday if he was trying to hobble the USPS, replied: "No, not at all." But the concerns are unlikely to disappear.

Reflecting the escalating nature of the controversy, former president Barack Obama has also weighed in.

"What we've never seen before is a president say, 'I'm going to try to actively kneecap the Postal Service ... and I will be explicit about the reason I'm doing it,'" Obama said in a podcast with a former aide.

On Saturday, protesters gathered at the Washington home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, blaring horns and banging pots in anger.

USPS spokesman David Partenheimer attributed changes at the agency to its poor financial state.

"We are not slowing down election mail or any other mail," he told AFP.

"The Postal Service is in a financially unsustainable position, stemming from substantial declines in mail volume and a broken business model," he explained.

"We face an impending liquidity crisis," Partenheimer said, calling on Congress and regulators to enact reforms.

