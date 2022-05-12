UrduPoint.com

Postecoglou Touch Takes Celtic From Chaos Into Champions League

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Postecoglou touch takes Celtic from chaos into Champions League

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Celtic are champions of Scotland for a 10th time in 11 years, but for a club used to winning there has seldom been a more unexpected triumph.

The Hoops were a club in crisis less than a year ago.

Rangers had demolished their quest for a record 10th consecutive Scottish title by romping to the league by 25 points.

Months spent courting Eddie Howe then backfired when the now Newcastle boss turned down the job at Parkhead.

In retrospect, Howe's decision was a stroke of luck as it turned Celtic's attention to Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian, who was coaching Yokohama Marinos in Japan, was little known and little-fancied by many pundits and fans who mocked his appointment.

Eleven months on, Postecoglou has delivered the league title, a League Cup and has Celtic back among Europe's elite in the Champions League group stage for the first time in five years.

"I take great pride in it, but I didn't get the one I was favourite for -- sacked by Christmas," Postecoglou quipped when picking up his manager of the year award from Scotland's football writers on Sunday.

The speed of the turnaround at Celtic Park is all the more impressive given the context of a huge overhaul in players and Rangers' run to the Europa League final.

Rangers have seen off Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig to make just a second European final in 50 years.

However, Celtic were beaten only once in four Old Firm clashes in the league -- back in August when much of their recruitment was still to be done.

Postecoglou's knowledge of the Japanese market has unearthed gems at bargain prices in Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

But Celtic's net has been cast far and wide with signings from America, Croatia, Greece, Israel, Portugal and Sweden all playing major roles.

Since losing three of their first six games in a rocky start, Celtic have not tasted defeat in 31 league matches to clinch the title with a game to spare.

"We've taken every game with the same preparation and intent, equal respect for every opponent, home and way, and not looked beyond that," said Postecoglou.

"That's served us really well to be in the position we are, because 30 games ago we were a fair way behind in terms of looking like a team that could end up being champions.

"For the most part we've been at our best, and even when we haven't been, we've still found a way to get the job done." Direct qualification to the Champions League alleviates Postecoglou from one of the major stresses faced by Celtic managers in the past decade of season-defining qualifiers in July and August.

There is also a bounty of at least £30 million ($37 million) to boost his recruitment in the transfer market in the coming months.

But Rangers' European success has upped the pressure on the green-and-white half of Glasgow to up their game on the continent.

Celtic have still not won a European knockout tie beyond the group stage since 2004 and were knocked out three times this season in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

"My ambitions for this football club is to make it the best football club it can possibly be and play at the highest level," added Postecoglou.

"If we're at our best, or try to be at our best, every time we go out there then there's an opportunity for something special to happen."A special season has already delivered more than expected, but Postecoglou is just getting started in Scotland.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Israel Europe Christmas Job Newcastle Reo Leipzig Yokohama Same Glasgow Portugal Japan Sweden Croatia Greece Turkish Lira July August Sunday Market All From Best Borussia Lucky Cement Limited Million

Recent Stories

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinf ..

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downi ..

1 hour ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

2 hours ago
 US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April ..

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Tre ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

2 hours ago
 NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' ..

NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' Accession Bid

2 hours ago
 Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflic ..

Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflict With Egypt's Sisi - White Ho ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.