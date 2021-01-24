Posters urge IIOJK people to observe Black Day, strike on Jan 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters appeared in different areas of the territory urging people to observe Black Day and complete shutdown on January 26 on the Indian Republic Day(Tuesday), to register their protest against India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were displayed by Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance on walls, polls and prominent places in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, Bandipore and other areas.

The pictures bear the pictures of the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, and illegally detained resistance leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz.

The posters say that Indian democracy is a farce and New Delhi's illegal, undemocratic and repressive measures in IIOJK should serve as an eye-opener for the international community.

They say that the detention cannot break the resolve of the Hurriyat leaders and they are determined to carry forward the ongoing struggle for securing the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The posters maintain that India celebrates its Republic Day but it itself is the biggest violator of democratic rights.

They say that India is practically being ruled by the Hindutva ideology which is the enemy of humanity and violating all rights of minorities and taking anti-humanity measures to fulfill the agenda of RSS.

The posters say that the people of Kashmir would register their protest against India's illegal occupation of their motherland and convey the message to the world that India's rigidity on the Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the region so the UN must take steps for peaceful settlement of the dispute.

The posters, while rejecting Indian military might policy and anti-Kashmir moves, urge the Kashmiri people to observe complete strike on the Indian Republic Day and hoist black flags on rooftops and vehicles.