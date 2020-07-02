Posthumous award for victim of 2017 Canada mosque attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Montreal, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Five Canadian men were honored Wednesday for their bravery in a 2017 attack on a mosque in Quebec, including a posthumous award for Azzedine Soufiane, who was shot dead as he lunged at the gunman.

The awards, unveiled on Canada Day, will be presented by the Governor General of Canada Julie Payette at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On January 29, 2017, a man known for his far-right, nationalist sympathies opened fire on worshippers praying at the Quebec City mosque, killing six people and seriously injuring several others.

The five men tried to stop the attacker, with surveillance video showed in court revealing how Soufiane lunged at him in an attempt to save fellow worshippers.

Soufiane was posthumously awarded the Star of Courage "for having sacrificed his life while trying to disarm the shooter," the governor general announced in a statement.

The four survivors of the attack will receive the Medal of Bravery, including one man who was left a paraplegic by the attack.