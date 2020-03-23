UrduPoint.com
Postponing Olympics May Become Inevitable: Japan PM Abe

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Postponing the 2020 Olympics "may become inevitable" if the new coronavirus outbreak makes it impossible to hold the Games safely, Japan's prime minister said Monday.

Shinzo Abe told parliament Japan was still committed to a "complete" Games, but added: "if that becomes difficult, in light of considering athletes first, it may become inevitable that we make a decision to postpone."

