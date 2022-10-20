(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, Oct. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) --:The pots have been set for the group stage draw for the first-ever 32-team FIFA Women's World Cup.

800 guests will gather on Saturday night in Auckland for the tournament draw, with millions expected to tune in around the world.

The 32 teams competing in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be drawn into eight groups of four teams each, with the top two from each progressing to the round of 16.

29 teams have qualified for the tournament, with final three places up for grabs in the play-off tournament.

One team from each of four pots will be drawn into each group, the order of which was determined by FIFA's latest Women's World Rankings.

Hosts New Zealand and Australia have automatically been placed in groups A and B, respectively.

Pot one includes the United States, Sweden, Germany, England, France and Spain who are ranked top six, as well as co-hosts Australia and New Zealand. Australia are currently ranked No. 13, while New Zealand are No. 22.