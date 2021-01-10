UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pottery Classes To Commence From Jan 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 12:50 PM

Pottery classes to commence from Jan 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Hunerkada, an art school will start Pottery classes under the title "Ceramic Clay" to spin the pottery wheel and create ceramics sculptures from January 15.

This creative venture was aimed to polish students' skills and to explore new ways of learning.              An official told APP here on Sunday the classes would be starting from February 15 and would be held 4-days a week between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.    He said that the students should be prepared for a fine adventure as they would enter the world of pottery "for clay is as deep and as broad as the earth it comes from".       He said that course duration will be three months, six months and one year diploma.

             He said that different techniques will be taught including coil method, slab method, pinch method,ceramics jewelry,press mold method and wheel throwing techniques.     He further added that clay is never boring and there is always more to explore, more to try out and more to create.                                                                         He said that training will be given under supervision of professional and experienced potters.                  Pottery was important to ancient iowans and is an important type of artifact for the archaeologist and pots for cooking, serving and storing food and pottery was also an avenue of artistic expression, he stated.

/778

Related Topics

World Fine Jewelry Turkish Lira January February Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

12 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

12 hours ago

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

13 hours ago

Trump backer seen in horned fur hat charged in Cap ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.