Pottery classes to commence from Jan 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Hunerkada, an art school will start Pottery classes under the title "Ceramic Clay" to spin the pottery wheel and create ceramics sculptures from January 15.

This creative venture was aimed to polish students' skills and to explore new ways of learning. An official told APP here on Sunday the classes would be starting from February 15 and would be held 4-days a week between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. He said that the students should be prepared for a fine adventure as they would enter the world of pottery "for clay is as deep and as broad as the earth it comes from". He said that course duration will be three months, six months and one year diploma.

He said that different techniques will be taught including coil method, slab method, pinch method,ceramics jewelry,press mold method and wheel throwing techniques. He further added that clay is never boring and there is always more to explore, more to try out and more to create. He said that training will be given under supervision of professional and experienced potters. Pottery was important to ancient iowans and is an important type of artifact for the archaeologist and pots for cooking, serving and storing food and pottery was also an avenue of artistic expression, he stated.

