Pottery Making Exhibition In Full Swing At Lok Virsa

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A 10-days 'Pottery Making Exhibition' is in full swing at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) -Lok Virsa aiming to promote traditional pottery making, create awareness among the masses about this centuries' old craft tradition, and provide a platform for artisans to use earn livelihood for their families.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said it is an important opportunity for people, especially youth to visit the exhibition and learn about the process involved from the respective master artisans who will not only demonstrate their work in front of visitors but will also sell their products at the occasion.

He said it may be mentioned here that traditional pottery has been a source of attraction for many local and foreign tourists due to its decorative nature and attractive designs, engravings reminding the lost glory of the past culture of centuries-old heritage.

Adding he said Pottery, one of the oldest and most widespread of the decorative arts, consisting of objects made of clay and hardened with heat the objects made are commonly useful ones, such as vessels for holding liquids or plates or bowls from which food can be served.

He said there were various types of pottery including Earthenware, Stoneware, and Porcelain dating back to nine hundred old centuries these require increasingly more specific clay material and increasingly higher firing temperatures.

All three are made in glazed and unglazed varieties, for different purposes this may also be decorated by various techniques.

