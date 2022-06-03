Potts promises England will keep 'punching' against New Zealand

London, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Matthew Potts promised England would continue to "throw punches" after 17 wickets fell on a remarkable opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday.

Durham quick Potts, given a Test debut after an injury crisis ruled out several fast bowlers, had a day to remember as he outshone England greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad by taking four wickets for 13 runs as New Zealand were skittled out for just 132.

But Ben Stokes's first day as England captain since succeeding Joe Root ended with the hosts 116 for seven at stumps.

No wonder the 23-year-old Potts, out for a second-ball duck during England's latest collapse, told reporters: "Yes, it was a rollercoaster.

"We've come to entertain, that's our first and foremost thing.

We're still in a contest to win a game of Test cricket," he added with England searching for just their second victory in 18 matches at this level.

"I think we're going to throw our punches...We want to exchange blows, and if they throw us two we'll throw them four." But as boxing purists will confirm, there are times when a solid defence is required as well.

Nevertheless, Potts's enthusiasm was understandable given his return against the reigning World Test champions which included removing New Zealand captain and star batsman Kane Williamson with just his fifth ball of the day.

"I've been chomping at the bit ready to go, I've been waiting to pull the top on and do the best job I can," he said.