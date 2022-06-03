UrduPoint.com

Potts Promises England Will Keep 'punching' Against New Zealand

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Potts promises England will keep 'punching' against New Zealand

London, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Matthew Potts promised England would continue to "throw punches" after 17 wickets fell on a remarkable opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday.

Durham quick Potts, given a Test debut after an injury crisis ruled out several fast bowlers, had a day to remember as he outshone England greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad by taking four wickets for 13 runs as New Zealand were skittled out for just 132.

But Ben Stokes's first day as England captain since succeeding Joe Root ended with the hosts 116 for seven at stumps.

No wonder the 23-year-old Potts, out for a second-ball duck during England's latest collapse, told reporters: "Yes, it was a rollercoaster.

"We've come to entertain, that's our first and foremost thing.

We're still in a contest to win a game of Test cricket," he added with England searching for just their second victory in 18 matches at this level.

"I think we're going to throw our punches...We want to exchange blows, and if they throw us two we'll throw them four." But as boxing purists will confirm, there are times when a solid defence is required as well.

Nevertheless, Potts's enthusiasm was understandable given his return against the reigning World Test champions which included removing New Zealand captain and star batsman Kane Williamson with just his fifth ball of the day.

"I've been chomping at the bit ready to go, I've been waiting to pull the top on and do the best job I can," he said.

Related Topics

Cricket World Exchange Job Anderson National University Best Top Boxing New Zealand

Recent Stories

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

2 hours ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

2 hours ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

2 hours ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

2 hours ago
 Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

2 hours ago
 US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue ..

US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue at First Opportunity - UN Off ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.