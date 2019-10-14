Pound resumes drop at start of key Brexit week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The British pound slid against the euro and Dollar Monday, the start of a pivotal week for Britain and the European Union to strike a Brexit deal.

European stock markets also retreated as weak Chinese data offset a partial trade deal between China and the United States, analysts said.

Asian investors had earlier Monday saluted the trade deal, sending regional equity markets rallying, though observers were sceptical about the overall significance of the agreement.

Sterling rallied late last week after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar said after meeting that they could see a "pathway" to reaching a Brexit deal.

But European officials on Sunday said obstacles remained onhow to manage trade and customs between EU-member Ireland and NorthernIreland, which is a part of the United Kingdom.