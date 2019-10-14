UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound Resumes Drop At Start Of Key Brexit Week

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

Pound resumes drop at start of key Brexit week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The British pound slid against the euro and Dollar Monday, the start of a pivotal week for Britain and the European Union to strike a Brexit deal.

European stock markets also retreated as weak Chinese data offset a partial trade deal between China and the United States, analysts said.

Asian investors had earlier Monday saluted the trade deal, sending regional equity markets rallying, though observers were sceptical about the overall significance of the agreement.

Sterling rallied late last week after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar said after meeting that they could see a "pathway" to reaching a Brexit deal.

But European officials on Sunday said obstacles remained onhow to manage trade and customs between EU-member Ireland and NorthernIreland, which is a part of the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dollar China European Union Leo Ireland United Kingdom United States Euro Brexit Sunday Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Unilateral Decisions Of India Not To Be Accepted A ..

1 minute ago

Royal’s historical trip to Pakistan: Police make ..

4 minutes ago

VIS Reaffirms ‘AAA’ (Triple A) and ‘A-1+’ ..

10 minutes ago

Report says People of Occupied Kashmir turning to ..

16 minutes ago

‘Driving the Changemakers’: Mohammed Bin Rashi ..

21 minutes ago

Buzdar asked to approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussa ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.