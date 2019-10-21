UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound Shrugs Off Johnson's Latest Brexit Setback

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:40 AM

Pound shrugs off Johnson's latest Brexit setback

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Sterling opened to modest losses Monday following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest failure to break the Brexit deadlock, with forex markets shrugging off a weekend of drama in the British parliament.

The Currency dipped 0.5 percent to US$1.2917 when trading resumed at 1800 GMT Sunday, Bloomberg reported, holding relatively steady for a currency that has been on a rollercoaster over the past month.

It came after the House of Commons sat on Saturday to consider Johnson's EU divorce deal in a vote that was seen as a potential turning point in the long-running Brexit saga.

Instead of delivering a verdict on the deal itself, lawmakers voted to force Johnson to ask the European Union for another Brexit delay, hoping to prevent the country crashing out of the bloc on October 31 with no agreement in place.

Johnson reluctantly agreed, although the EU is yet to respond to the request and Britain's conservative government insists it is still committed to exiting by month's end.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union Divorce Brexit October Sunday Market Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in China Education Expo-Beijing 2 ..

10 hours ago

WASS 2019 to discuss impact of increasing flight d ..

10 hours ago

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

12 hours ago

UAE participates in government forum to combat hum ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.