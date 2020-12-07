UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound Slumps On Brexit Fallout, As Equities Mostly Drop

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Pound slumps on Brexit fallout, as equities mostly drop

London, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The pound slumped more than one percent against the Dollar and euro on Monday with post-Brexit trade talks between Britain and the European Union on a knife-edge.

Major stock markets dropped except for London, as the sliding pound boosted share prices of multinationals trading on the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

Around 1230 GMT, the pound was down 1.2 percent against the dollar, while the euro jumped 1.1 percent versus the British Currency.

The FTSE climbed 0.3 percent, while oil prices retreated about 1.0 percent.

Down by around half-a-percent, sterling's losses widened sharply after Britain's Sun newspaper said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was willing to abandon post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union.

Johnson is set to have a phone call with EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 1600 GMT, an EU spokesman said, with time running out to strike a deal before Britain leaves the EU single market on December 31.

"Sterling is in the firing line because of the nerves surrounding the standoff, and that is the reason why the FTSE 100 is outperforming against its eurozone counterparts," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"International stocks like British American Tobacco, AstraZeneca, Unilever, Diageo and Imperial Brands are all helping the index.

"Those companies benefit from the slide in sterling as they earn a large portion of their revenue overseas," Madden added.

The threat of a wrenching "no-deal" comes after Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier briefed ambassadors from EU member states at a pre-dawn crisis meeting, warning that divisions were still stark after talks with his UK counterpart David Frost broke up overnight.

- Vaccine stimulus - Market focus was also firmly on Covid-19 vaccine developments as the new trading week got under way.

Traders are keeping tabs on the deployment of vaccines around the world, with Britain in line to start giving jabs this week.

US approval of its first drug could come as soon as Friday. Belgium, France and Spain have said jabs will begin in January for the most vulnerable.

There is optimism also that US lawmakers will finally agree on a long-awaited stimulus package.

Senators and their teams worked all weekend on a detailed bill, which "will probably come out early this week", Republican senator Bill Cassidy told "Fox news Sunday".

- Key figures around 1230 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 6,570.93 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.4 percent at 13,251.65 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.8 percent at 5,566.37 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,522.71 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 percent at 26,547.44 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.2 percent at 26,506.85 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.8 percent at 3,416.80 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 30,218.26 (close) Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3276 from $1.3423 Friday Euro/pound: UP at 91.21 pence from 90.21 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2117 from $1.2110 Dollar/yen: UP at 104.20 Yen from 104.19 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.1 percent at $45.74 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.0 percent at $48.74 per barrel

Related Topics

Firing Prime Minister World Dollar France European Union Oil Brussels London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo David New York Spain United Kingdom Belgium Euro January December Stocks Sunday Market All From Share

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

51 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

2 hours ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.