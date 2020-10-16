UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound Wobbles As Johnson Says Get Ready For 'no-deal' Brexit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pound wobbles as Johnson says get ready for 'no-deal' Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The British pound wobbled Friday, boosting London stocks, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned he was ready to walk away from European Union trade talks and prepare for a "no-deal" Brexit.

Sterling fell below $1.29 before crawling back after Johnson accused the EU of failing to negotiate seriously -- and declared Britain should "get ready" for an Australia-style agreement based on World Trade Organization rules from January "unless there is a fundamental change of approach" from Brussels.

A Johnson aide ramped up the rhetoric by adding that trade talks were over unless Brussels "fundamentally shifts its position." Their comments came after an EU summit this week demanded Britain urgently give ground on fair trade rules to unblock post-Brexit negotiations.

"Sterling fell sharply on comments from PM Boris Johnson calling for the UK to prepare for a no-deal exit in January and accusing the EU of not negotiating seriously," said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

Analyst Craig Erlam at Oanda commented that "I think the market is broadly taking it for what it is, one final push at concessions from the EU." But he added: "It would be terrible for all of this to end without a deal after four years of work and in the midst of a pandemic when businesses are already pushed to the brink." Johnson's comments helped propel the London stock market 1.5 percent higher at the close, while on Wall Street the Dow had risen 0.8 percent two hours into the session, with the tech rich Nasdaq up 0.3 percent.

A weak pound lifts the share prices of companies listed on the FTSE 100 index that generate a large proportion of their income in Dollars.

- Virus restrictions cloud outlook - "A weak pound has been good for the multinationals on the FTSE 100, while some better earnings have lent support to European stocks" overall, said Rabobank analyst Jane Foley.

"However, fresh Covid-19 restrictions continue to cloud the outlook," she told AFP.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's main stocks index closed 1.6 percent higher, with industrial giant Thyssenkrupp closing up 10.8 percent after British rival Liberty made an informal, but undisclosed bid for its steel activities.

"As long as Wall Street holds up there shouldn't be a DAX correction," ventured Jochen Stanzl of CMC Markets.

Paris gained 2.0 percent despite a looming coronavirus curfew in the French capital.

Oil prices recoiled on stubborn energy demand fears ahead of a meeting of key crude producers next week.

Traders were keeping tabs also on developments in Washington as lawmakers struggle to find agreement on a new stimulus for the beleaguered US economy, with a disappointing jobs report highlighting the need for action.

Additionally, while September US retail sales came in above expectations industrial production contracted 0.6 percent, below forecasts of 0.5 percent growthWith polling showing him well behind in the White House race, President Donald Trump said he was open to a bigger stimulus than the $1.8 trillion offered last week, as he seeks to close the gap with Joe Biden.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Washington White House European Union Trump Brussels London Frankfurt Craig United Kingdom Brexit January September Stocks Market All From Agreement Share Race Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

32 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

32 minutes ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

32 minutes ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

32 minutes ago

Kashmir's accession to be decided by its people: M ..

32 minutes ago

Biden Town Hall Gains 2Mln More Viewers Than Trump ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.