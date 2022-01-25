UrduPoint.com

Poverty Alleviation Is A Top Welfare Policy Of PTI-led AJK Govt.: Qayyum Niazi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Poverty alleviation is a top welfare policy of PTI-led AJK Govt.: Qayyum Niazi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 25 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Tuesday that eradication of poverty, opening of avenues for employment and indiscriminate welfare of the AJK population were among the top priorities of his government.

He was addressing a ceremony held to distribute cheques of amounts among the people under the self employment scheme in the State metropolis.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the Small Industries and AKHUWAT Islamic Micro finance Institutions for launching the self employment scheme and expressed the hope that this scheme will prove to be beneficial for the people.

The Prime Minister urged the officials of Small Industries and Islamic Micro finance institutions to provide maximum funds to the poor and deserving people. The Prime Minister said that those living on the Line of Control should also benefit from this scheme so that they can get employment.

The Prime Minister said that the Department of Small Industries and Akhuwat Islamic Micro finance should work together to make this scheme a success for the welfare of the people.

The Prime Minister distributed interest free loan cheques among the people under a self employment scheme.

The ceremony was hosted in collaboration with the Department of Industries, Small Industries and AKHUWAT Islamic Micro finance to extend interest free loans to the people under the self-employment scheme and to reduce poverty in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Adviser for Trade and Small Industries Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, Advisor for Aquaf Hafiz Hamid Raza and other concerned officials attended the function.

The Secretary Industries Syed Zahoorul Hassan Gilani, Representative of Akhowat Islamic Microfinance Shehzad Akbar and other also addressed the ceremony.

Secretary Small Industries Syed Zahoorul Hassan Gilani briefed the participants regarding the ongoing scheme launched for poverty alleviation in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Poor Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

3 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

3 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.