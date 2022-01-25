Poverty alleviation is a top welfare policy of PTI-led AJK Govt.: Qayyum Niazi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 25 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Tuesday that eradication of poverty, opening of avenues for employment and indiscriminate welfare of the AJK population were among the top priorities of his government.

He was addressing a ceremony held to distribute cheques of amounts among the people under the self employment scheme in the State metropolis.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the Small Industries and AKHUWAT Islamic Micro finance Institutions for launching the self employment scheme and expressed the hope that this scheme will prove to be beneficial for the people.

The Prime Minister urged the officials of Small Industries and Islamic Micro finance institutions to provide maximum funds to the poor and deserving people. The Prime Minister said that those living on the Line of Control should also benefit from this scheme so that they can get employment.

The Prime Minister said that the Department of Small Industries and Akhuwat Islamic Micro finance should work together to make this scheme a success for the welfare of the people.

The Prime Minister distributed interest free loan cheques among the people under a self employment scheme.

The ceremony was hosted in collaboration with the Department of Industries, Small Industries and AKHUWAT Islamic Micro finance to extend interest free loans to the people under the self-employment scheme and to reduce poverty in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Adviser for Trade and Small Industries Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, Advisor for Aquaf Hafiz Hamid Raza and other concerned officials attended the function.

The Secretary Industries Syed Zahoorul Hassan Gilani, Representative of Akhowat Islamic Microfinance Shehzad Akbar and other also addressed the ceremony.

Secretary Small Industries Syed Zahoorul Hassan Gilani briefed the participants regarding the ongoing scheme launched for poverty alleviation in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.