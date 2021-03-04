UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poverty Rises To 15-year-high In Virus-stricken Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Poverty rises to 15-year-high in virus-stricken Italy

Rome, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Poverty rates in Italy, whose economy has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic,rose last year to the highest level since records begun in 2005, official data showed Thursday.

The ranks of people in absolute poverty swelled by more than one million in 2020, to 5.6 million,out of a total population of around 60 million.

The number of households viewed as poor -- where they cannot afford basic living necessities, including food -- rose from 1.7 to 2 million, Italian statistics office Istat said.

In percentage terms, 9.4 per cent of individuals and 7.7 per cent of households were classed as poor -- the highest level since the data series began.

In 2005, only three to four percent of Italian households and individuals were in absolute poverty, Istat said.

The rate jumped after 2011, when Italy suffered a major debt crisis, and has remained relatively high since then.

Istat also said that average monthly household spending fell in 2020 to 2,328 Euros ($2,800), down by 9.1 per cent compared with 2019, to the lowest value since 2000.

Last year, Italy was the first country in Europe to be overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, Covid-19 has killed almost 100,000 people there and caused the worst recession since World War II.

Over the course of 2020, gross domestic product (GDP) was down by nearly nine per cent and nearly 450,000 people -- mostly women, younger workers and the self-employed -- lost their jobs.

Related Topics

Poor Europe Italy Women 2019 2020 World War From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism launches vaccination campaign for em ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, Republic of Korea enhance strategic cooperati ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways to promote strategic ties

41 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

2 hours ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

2 hours ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.