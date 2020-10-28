UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poverty Stalks US Middle Class Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Poverty stalks US middle class amid pandemic

Bethesda, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :As the Covid-19 pandemic swept the United States, Keith managed to keep his job in financial services, but his income dried up as commissions grew scarce.

Suddenly struggling financially, Keith began relying on meals handed out by a charity in Bethesda, a suburb of Washington known for the wealth of which the 52-year-old now finds himself bereft.

"We try to save what we can," Keith, well-dressed in a red-striped polo shirt, told AFP on condition of anonymity. "I don't want to take more resources than I need. If I don't have to come every week I won't." Eight million more people have been driven into poverty as the United States struggles with the world's biggest coronavirus outbreak -- triggering tens of millions of layoffs and a sharp contraction in growth.

With a week to go before the November 3 election, it remains to be seen whether the dire state of the world's largest economy will help tip the vote from President Donald Trump in favor of challenger Joe Biden.

But with the effects of trillions of Dollars in stimulus early in the pandemic fast wearing off, there is little doubt the US middle class is in a perilous situation.

"This is the first time I came here to ask for food but I have no choice," said 40-year-old Joey, who started picking up meals from the charity in Bethesda after losing his job at a nursing home in April, and did not give his last name.

Related Topics

Election World Polo Washington Vote Trump Job United States Turkish Lira April November National University From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

10 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

10 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

10 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.