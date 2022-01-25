UrduPoint.com

Power Back In Kyrgyzstan After Central Asia Blackout

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Power back in Kyrgyzstan after Central Asia blackout

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Power was gradually being restored across three ex-Soviet countries Central Asian countries Tuesday after one of the biggest blackouts in the grid-sharing region's history.

Electricity was restored across Kyrgyzstan after an accident triggered a massive power outage there and in Central Asian neighbours Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the ex-Soviet country's energy ministry said.

"Electricity supplies have been restored all over Kyrgyzstan after a large-scale power failure," a ministry spokeswoman, Jiyde Zootbekova, told AFP.

Uzbekistan's energy ministry said that "the supply of electricity to the regions of the country is now gradually being restored." An AFP correspondent said that electricity had returned to his apartment in central Tashkent at around 1630 local time (1130 GMT).

AFP correspondents in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty said electricity had returned to the economic hub, although it was not immediately clear if other cities in the vast country's southern regions had received power again.

Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan, part of a different grid, was not affected by the outage.

Related Topics

Accident Electricity Almaty Tashkent Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Hub All Asia

Recent Stories

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

21 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

21 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

21 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

24 minutes ago
 Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown ..

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown to Wednesday Due to Snowstorm

24 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in fire incident

Two killed, four injured in fire incident

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.