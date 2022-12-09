UrduPoint.com

Power Cuts Hit Several Paris Districts Amid Technical Fault

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Power cuts hit several Paris districts amid technical fault

PARIS, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Several districts in the French capital Paris plunged into darkness due to a power outage, local media reported Thursday.

Citing public energy supplier Enedis, the BFMTV news channel reported that many streets in Paris's 1,3, 4 and 5 arrondissements were affected by power cuts around 11 p.m. local time (2200GMT), and the central district of Paris was left in darkness.

The mayor of Paris Centre, Ariel Weil, confirmed the general breakdown on Twitter.

"Power cuts have just taken place in the 4th and 5th arrondissements," he said.

Later, Weil added: "I confirm a general breakdown but @enedis confident of a rapid return to normal everywhere."According to broadcaster Franceinfo, Paris firefighters confirmed that citizens had contacted them due to the power cuts in the four regions. Noting that the incident seems to be related to a transformer failure on Enedis' side, firefighters signaled that the situation was improving.

Around 125,000 households were affected at the height of the incident, the RTE Group, the manager of the electricity transmission network, said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Electricity Twitter Paris Media P

Recent Stories

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote ..

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote climate resilient houses

1 hour ago
 President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

2 hours ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.