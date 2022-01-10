'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win top prizes at untelevised Golden Globes

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :"The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" on Sunday took the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes, largely ignored by Hollywood, where winners were unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour.

Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" became the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize. The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake claimed best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.