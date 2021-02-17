Power outages leave millions shivering in deadly US cold snap

Austin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Millions of Americans were struggling without electricity Wednesday as bitter cold from a deadly winter storm system held its grip across huge swathes of the United States, even pushing as far south as Mexico.

The Arctic weather system -- which has seen temperatures plummet to record-setting lows in places ill-prepared for such conditions -- has overwhelmed local utility companies, infuriating residents left to huddle under coats and blankets and fend for themselves.

In Texas, power companies have implemented rolling blackouts to avoid grids being overloaded as residents cranked up electric heaters. Some people have been without power for days.

"Spending my second night without power during the coldest weather in Southeast Texas in more than 30 years," Wes Wolfe, a newswriter in Lake Jackson, Texas said on Twitter.

"Eating half a falafel wrap by laptop light for dinner, before getting under my blankets, which are augmented by a heavy overcoat." According to the Poweroutage.us tracker, nearly three million residential, commercial and industrial customers in Texas remained without power Wednesday morning.

This week's surge in electricity demand came just as icy conditions knocked gas-fired power stations offline and saw wind turbines freeze to a standstill.

The American Red Cross said it had opened over 35 warming centers across Texas.