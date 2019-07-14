Power restored In New York City after massive blackout

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A massive power outage struck parts of New York City on a warm Saturday evening, causing traffic nightmares, leaving tourists confused and sending Broadway theaters' audiences running into the streets.

Reports of a blackout began to surface on social media around 7 p.m. (4 a.m. PST Sunday), just before midnight (around 9 a.m. PST Sunday) , the city's power company, Con Edison, announced electricity was almost fully restored. At the height of the outage, local media reports said about 70,000 customers were without power in the United States' largest city.

Television shots showed major landmarks without electricity, including Rockefeller Center and Times Square, where tourists stared at the blank electronic screens.

Some Broadway productions were forced to cancel shows, and a concert of Jennifer Lopez, one of the top Hollywood star, at Madison Square Garden abruptly ended mid-song. Dramatic video posted on Twitter showed the moment the concert went dark.

The New York Fire Department said a transformer fire caused the blackout. Among the areas affected were the Upper West Side, Midtown and Hell's Kitchen.

Getting around the city became a challenge after several subway stations lost power.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority posted a thread of tweets, saying service was "significantly disrupted." At one point, the MTA urged residents "to avoid below-ground subway stations" until Con Edison could restore power.

NBC news correspondent and anchor, Kate Snow, tweeted a picture of a dark hallway at the network's headquarters and said staffers were forced to use backup generators to broadcast Saturday's edition of the Nightly News.

"Here's how we're on tv for NBC Nightly News from 30 Rock in the midst of a blackout in parts of midtown Manhattan. Backup generators in one small studio," she tweeted.

Hearst media group producer, Derek Turner, also took to Twitter to share a picture of a man directing traffic after the street lights went out.

"Just a civilian directing traffic," Turner tweeted.

Officials said there was no indication of intentional sabotage. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

Saturday marked the 42nd anniversary of the big 1977 blackout, which affected much of the city and resulted in widespread looting, arson and other criminal activities.