Power returning after Ukraine strikes in south Russia: official

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Power was being restored in Russia's southern region of Belgorod on the Ukraine border on Tuesday, a local official said, after strikes by Ukraine left 2,000 people without electricity.

Governor Viatcheslav Gladkov announced in a social media post: "The Ukrainian armed forces fired at a substation in Shebekino.

"More than 2,000 residents have now been cut off from electricity. There are no victims or injured." By the evening Gladkov said a fire that broke out after the attack had been "extinguished, that electricity supplies to houses are being restored".

The city was "starting to function as usual" again, Gladkov said.

Also on Tuesday Russia said it renewed strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities.

The day before, Moscow carried out mass nationwide strikes in Ukraine.

Ukrainians have been called up to limit their electricity consumption during peak hours.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have seen sporadic shellings since spring.

On Monday, the Belgorod governor announced the death of a 74-year-old woman in Shebekino.