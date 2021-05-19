Kajaki Dam, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :In the heart of territory under siege from the Taliban, one of Afghanistan's most important hydroelectric dams is at the centre of a power struggle that symbolises the battle between the government and insurgents.

Kajaki Dam, which provides power to more than three million people in the south -- including the cities of Kandahar and Lashkar Gah -- is controlled by government forces. But an extraordinary compromise sees authorities effectively allow the insurgents surrounding it to charge locals for energy.

This kind of compromise could become more common as US forces withdraw, leaving local government officials and Taliban commanders to find ways to grudgingly live with the status quo even as their leaders fail to agree on terms.

"It is not our choice. How can we refuse them electricity?" said Ghulam Raza, an executive of Turkish firm 77 Construction, which is working to triple the capacity of the dam.

Officials at the plant told AFP during a recent visit that about a fifth of the output was used by the Taliban-controlled districts of Kajaki, Sangin and Musa Qala.

The areas contain hundreds of hamlets and villages that are home to thousands of people.

The insurgents collect taxes each month from locals for the electricity they consume, said Abdul Razak, nominally the governor of Kajaki district but whose authority barely extends beyond his office and a few buildings surrounding the dam.

This tacit agreement doesn't stop the Taliban from constantly attacking the troops protecting the dam, and civilians stuck in the middle pay a heavy price.

"This electricity costs too many lives," the governor told AFP.

- River's course follows history - Situated between rocky cliffs flanking the Helmand River -- the irrigation lifeline of southern Afghanistan as it snakes a course across over 1,000 kilometres (800 miles) -- Kajaki Dam was built in the 1950s and its history has closely followed that of the country.

As the US continues to withdraw its forces after 20 years of conflict, the security in areas surrounding the dam serves as a harbinger of what might lie ahead.

The dam was built by an American company to control water flow for farmers, then upgraded in 1975 by the US aid agency before being abandoned four years later when Soviet tanks rolled in the start of an occupation that lasted nearly a decade.

After the fall of the Taliban in 2001, as Washington spent millions to win hearts and minds, foreign engineers attempted to finish the job and install a third turbine, but they too gave up.

The Afghan government then engaged 77 Construction -- which has since installed the third turbine and is expecting to complete a second plant next year.