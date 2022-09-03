UrduPoint.com

Power Supply In 46 Power Grid Stations Restored Under PM's Directive

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Power supply in 46 power grid stations restored under PM's directive

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Upon the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, power supply in 46 flood-affected grid stations out of a total of 81 power grid stations of different power distribution companies had been restored.

Under the prime minister's directives, all the relevant officials of the Power Division had been tasked with the restoration of power supply in the affected areas.

The power supply restoration work had been expedited on an emergency basis in the flood-hit areas. The prime minister is personally monitoring the restoration work and daily reports are being submitted in this regard.

According to details, initially, a total of 881 feeders of 11 KV power had been affected during the monsoon rains and floods affecting supply to about 975,000 consumers, however, 475 feeders had been restored, with power being supplied to 70,600 consumers.

To avoid power electrocution incidents, work on 35 grid stations in the flood-affected areas had not commenced yet. These included; 25 grid stations in Balochistan, 5 each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two transmission line of 220 KV of National Transmission and Dispatch Company had been affected from Sibi to Quetta and from Dadu to Khuzdar.

The work on Dadu to Khuzdar transmission lines would be completed by tomorrow which would restore 300 MW power supply in the affected areas whereas the work on Sibi to Quetta is expected to be completed by September 10. Flood water had damaged 10 towers in these areas.

The restoration work was also in progress from Sibbi to Mach transmission line.

Two supply lines of Peshawar Electric Supply Company from Chakdarra to Barikot and from Swat to Matta would be restored till September 10 whereas Madian power grid station would be restored with power supply from Daral Khwar power generation plant.

In Sindh province, 5 grid stations and 2 grid stations in Balochistan had been still inundated under 3-4 feet of flood water and the power in these stations would be restored with the recession of flood water.

Moreover, under the PM's directive, contact numbers of all the chief executives and the relevant authorities of the power distribution companies had been placed on the websites and published in newspapers for the general information.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Swat Company Progress Sibi Dadu Khuzdar Barikot September All From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd September 2022

4 hours ago
 Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

12 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

12 hours ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

12 hours ago
 India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea se ..

India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into alleged exodu ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.