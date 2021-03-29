UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Powerful Dust Storm Hits South Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Powerful dust storm hits South Korea

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Citing the Korea Meteorological Administration, Yonhap news Agency said the storm originated in the Inner Mongolian region in northern China and the vicinity of the Gobi Desert on Friday and moved south by riding northwesterly winds.

The density of fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, known as PM 10, surged to the "very bad" level in the greater Seoul area and all other regions, they agency quoted local authorities as saying.

Authorities have advised the people with respiratory or cardiovascular problems, children and other vulnerable people to refrain from going outdoors.

This is the second dust storm over the last two weeks.

Related Topics

Storm China Fine Seoul All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

25 seconds ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

30 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

31 minutes ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

34 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

42 minutes ago

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.