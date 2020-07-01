UrduPoint.com
Powerful Explosion Kills 13 In Iran Capital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Powerful explosion kills 13 in Iran capital

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :A powerful explosion at a clinic in northern Tehran killed at least 13 people on Tuesday, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported, citing the emergency medical services.

The blast at Sina At'har health centre caused damage to buildings in the vicinity and sent a plume of thick black smoke into the night sky, state television reported.

