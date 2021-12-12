UrduPoint.com

Powerful Tornadoes Kill At Least 78 In Five US States

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Powerful tornadoes kill at least 78 in five US states

Mayfield, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Dozens of devastating tornadoes ripped through five US states overnight, leaving more than 70 people dead Saturday in Kentucky -- many of them workers at a candle factory -- and inflicting deadly damage at a sprawling Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was reduced to "matchsticks," its mayor said.

The small town of 10,000 people appeared post-apocalyptic in drone footage posted by storm-chaser Brandon Clement: city blocks leveled, with almost nothing salvageable; historic homes and buildings beaten down to their slabs; tree trunks stripped of their branches; cars overturned in fields.

"It is indescribable -- the level of devastation is unlike anything I have ever seen," Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said after rushing to Mayfield. "This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky." Beshear said it was clear that the death toll in his state was already "north of 70" and could end up "exceeding 100 before the day is done." Referring to the candle factory, where a roof collapsed, he said: "We're going to lose a lot of lives in that facility. It's a very dire situation." CNN played a heart-rending tape of an urgent plea posted on Facebook by one of the factory's employees.

"We are trapped, please, y'all, get us some help," a woman says, her voice quavering as a co-worker can be heard moaning in the background. "We are at the candle factory in Mayfield. ... Please, y'all. Pray for us." The woman, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, was rescued after being pinned under a water fountain.

But Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan told CNN in midafternoon that there had been no successful rescues from the factory since 3:00 am, adding to fears the death toll will rise.

"When I walked out of City Hall this morning, it -- it looked like matchsticks," she said of Mayfield.

"Our downtown churches have been destroyed, our courthouse... is destroyed, our water system is not functioning at this time, there is no power." "It looks like a bomb has exploded in our community," 31-year-old Mayfield resident Alex Goodman told AFP. "The sheer force of the wind and the rain was incredible." The tornado that smashed through Mayfield had rumbled along the ground for over 200 miles in Kentucky and for 227 miles overall, Beshear said.

Previously, the longest a US tornado has ever tracked along the ground was a 219-mile storm in Missouri in 1925. Powerful and devastating -- as such long-track storms tend to be -- it claimed 695 lives.

In one measure of this storm's awesome power, when winds derailed a 27-car train near Earlington, Kentucky, one car was blown 75 yards up a hill, and another landed on a house, though no one was hurt.

- 'Unimaginable,' says Biden - Reports put the total number of tornadoes across the region at around 30.

At least eight people were killed in other storm-hit states, including two at the Amazon facility in Illinois.

In Arkansas, at least one person died when a tornado "pretty much destroyed" a nursing home in Monette, a county official said. Another person died elsewhere in the state.

Four people died in Tennessee, while one died in Missouri.

President Joe Biden spoke to the governors of all five states and said the massive storm system had inflicted an "unimaginable tragedy". He vowed to provide all needed Federal aid.

The American Red Cross said it was working to provide relief across all five states.

At least four Kentucky counties were left devastated, with officials describing Mayfield as "ground zero." The governor declared a state of emergency and said scores of search and rescue officials had been deployed along with the national guard.

More than half a million homes in several states were left without power, according to PowerOutage.com.

- Amazon workers trapped - When another tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in the southern Illinois city of Edwardsville, reducing much of it to rubble, around 100 workers were trapped inside.

Hundreds of workers scrambled to rescue the trapped or injured employees, who were on the night shift processing orders ahead of Christmas. Two died, local media reported.

Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said its workers' safety was the company's "top priority," adding, "We're assessing the situation and will share additional information when it's available."Scientists have warned that climate change is making storms more powerful and increasing their frequency.

Tornado outbreaks in this region are rare in December, however.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Dead Storm Governor Water Christmas Facebook Company Car Died Brandon Nan Rocha December Women Media All From Share Top Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

41 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on cent ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

7 hours ago
 Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took po ..

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ah ..

8 hours ago
 It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

8 hours ago
 F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dh ..

F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dhabi Sprint Race

8 hours ago
 Tourism growth in Dubai gathers pace with 4.88 mil ..

Tourism growth in Dubai gathers pace with 4.88 million visitors between January ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.