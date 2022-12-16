UrduPoint.com

Powerful Winter Storm Hitting US East Coast

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Powerful winter storm hitting US East Coast

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A huge winter storm was unleashing ice, snow, and strong winds across the northeastern United States (US) on Thursday after spawning dozens of tornadoes that killed three people as it left behind a trail of destruction in the south.

Two tornadoes killed three people in western and northwestern Louisiana. They were part of a swarm of 33 tornadoes reported Wednesday in that state, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, where they damaged homes and businesses and downed electricity lines.

The relentless storm, which began days ago by dropping 60 centimeters of snow in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, on Thursday was threatening parts of the east coast—from western North Carolina to the far northeastern states—with up to 30 centimeters of snow and winds above 56 kilometers per hour (kph), the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The storm also was forecast to unleash freezing rain across the region, icing roads and electric lines.

