UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Powerhouse DeChambeau Threatens Masters-shattering Barrage

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

Powerhouse DeChambeau threatens Masters-shattering barrage

Augusta, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Bryson DeChambeau is about to launch his ball-blasting style at Augusta National, and even his rivals wonder if golf will be the same after his attack at the Masters.

DeChambeau's overpowering US Open victory at Winged Foot in September proved his strategy of maximum distance and precise direction without fear of dense rough could win major titles.

The 27-year-old American bulked up during the three-month PGA shutdown for Covid-19 that postponed the Masters from April and forced it to be played without spectators.

Now the world number six is hitting wedges and short irons into Augusta's formidable undulating greens -- likely to be softened by predicted rain -- and talking of re-routing drive angles on certain holes.

"Every day I'm trying to get faster and stronger and I'm trying to hit it as far as possible," DeChambeau said.

"I've only seen improvements in strength increase. I've felt better every day, so I really don't know where the endgame is on this." It could end Sunday with DeChambeau wearing a green jacket even as a host of rivals prepare to challenge for the title.

"I wish he didn't have an advantage over me and everybody else, but the fact of the matter is that he does," third-ranked Justin Thomas said.

"I just need to grow up and get over it because I can still beat him like I can anybody else, but it just comes down to playing better." It comes down to making superb chip shots and sinking putts even with approaches from longer distances.

"I still think this golf course provides enough of a challenge to challenge the best players in the world," said four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

"He did drive it really well, but at the same time you need to back that up with all other aspects of your game." McIlroy needs a green jacket to complete a career Grand Slam and he's just as happy that DeChambeau is the Master focus.

"I do prefer that, McIlroy said. "Trying to stay as low key as possible. This is nice. It's more subdued. It's more relaxed.

"Bryson is going to be feeling a little different because the attention is on him and deservedly so coming off a major win and basically disrupting the game of golf.

"It's a big story and I'm just as intrigued as everyone else to see how that unfolds."

Related Topics

Attack World Nice Same Augusta April September Sunday All From Best US Open

Recent Stories

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

7 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded &quot;Most Innovat ..

9 hours ago

Spanish bank Sabadell to cut 1,800 jobs: union

9 hours ago

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he wa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.