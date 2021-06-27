UrduPoint.com
PPP will fight for freedom of IIOJK till last drop of blood: Will not compromise at any cost :BBZ

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) : Jun 27 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during the campaign of AJK elections on third day visited Hajeera Constituency on Sunday.

Addressing a corner meeting Bilawal Bhutto said, PPP's stance has always been that the future of Kashmir will be decided by the Kashmiris. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given us a slogan "hamara naara sub se bhari, rai shumari, rai shumari".

"It is very sad that our Speaker Kashmir Assembly Ghulam Sadiq is not with us anymore but his son is our candidate and continuing his father's mission", he said.

The PPP's relation with the Kashmiris goes back three generations, he asserted.

Chairman PPP said, the people of Occupied Kashmir are facing tyranny of Modi and fighting the Hindutwa philosophy.

He claimed, PPP had initiated parliamentary system in Kashmir so that the people can decide for themselves through their elected representatives.

These are the Kashmiri people who have been taught that we will fight for thousand years and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who accept that Pakistanis will shed their blood where Kashmiris shed their sweat .

We will never compromise on Kashmir, he declared.

Bilawal said that PPP regimes in past increased salaries, pensions and salaries of brave soldiers who are putting their lives to protect Pakistan. We were also facing terrorism and India so we decided that we will increase 175% salaries of our soldiers.

Addressing a gathering in Sehnsa, Chairman PPP said that you had sided with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and wrote a history. The entire world knows that Modi's government is a tyranny government and in the people of Occupied Kashmir have been on the mercy of fascist regime.

Earlier Chairman Bilawal inaugurated Central Election Office of LA-10. He also addressed to the party workers gathered to receive him at Tatta Pani.

He also paid visit to several Dargahs and prayed for liberation of Kashmir and stability of Pakistan.

